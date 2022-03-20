Dr. Mutyala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srinivas Mutyala, MD
Overview
Dr. Srinivas Mutyala, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Mutyala works at
Locations
Weston Laser & Vision Institute Inc.2625 Executive Park Dr Ste 4, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 484-0700
Pannu Laser & Vision Institute4300 W Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 484-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor and team. My whole family has gotten LASIK by Dr. Mutayala over the years and I have referred many friends to him. Everyone I have sent to him have picked him to perform their surgery and all have had a great experience.
About Dr. Srinivas Mutyala, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Creole and Telugu
Education & Certifications
- Refractive Surgery Center
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Truman Med Center
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mutyala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mutyala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mutyala has seen patients for Diabetic Retinopathy and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mutyala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mutyala speaks Creole and Telugu.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mutyala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mutyala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mutyala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mutyala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.