Overview

Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Mukkamala works at Mukkamala And Kulkarni Mds in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.