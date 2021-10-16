Overview

Dr. Srinivas Mendu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / RANGARAYA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Mendu works at Garden State Physicians in Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

