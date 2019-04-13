Overview

Dr. Srinivas Koneru, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Siddhartha Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Koneru works at K Heart & Vascular Institute in Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.