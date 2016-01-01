Dr. Kolipaka has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srinivas Kolipaka, MD
Overview
Dr. Srinivas Kolipaka, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cartersville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.

Locations
Highland Rivers Bartow Office650 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy Se, Cartersville, GA 30120 Directions (770) 387-3538
Hospital Affiliations
- Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Srinivas Kolipaka, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1831381433
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolipaka accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolipaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Kolipaka has seen patients for Homicidal Ideation, Tobacco Use Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolipaka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolipaka. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolipaka.
