Overview

Dr. Srinivas Kaza, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St George'S University School Of Med St George'S Grenada and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kaza works at Independent Multispecialty Group of Florida in Atlantis, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.