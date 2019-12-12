Overview

Dr. Srinivas Janardan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Janardan works at Grand River Gastroenterology in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.