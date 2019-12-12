See All Gastroenterologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Srinivas Janardan, MD

Gastroenterology
3 (20)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Srinivas Janardan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Janardan works at Grand River Gastroenterology in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Grand River Gastroenterology
    310 Lafayette Ave SE Ste 400, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 752-6525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health Saint Mary's
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bravo pH Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 12, 2019
    Dr. Janardan and his staff are most helpful, great at follow up and at explaining what he is thinking when trouble shooting. Went through very logical and thorough diagnostics when trying to figure out that I had both Celiacs and PBC. His straight forward approach to communication is awesome!
    TK — Dec 12, 2019
    About Dr. Srinivas Janardan, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan
    • University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
    • University Of Minnesota
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • University Of Illinois
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Srinivas Janardan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janardan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Janardan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Janardan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Janardan works at Grand River Gastroenterology in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Janardan’s profile.

    Dr. Janardan has seen patients for Diarrhea, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janardan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Janardan speaks American Sign Language, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Janardan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janardan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janardan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janardan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

