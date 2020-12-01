Overview

Dr. Srinivas Halthore, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Karnataka and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Halthore works at Neurology Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.