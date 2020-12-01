Dr. Srinivas Halthore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halthore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivas Halthore, MD
Overview
Dr. Srinivas Halthore, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Karnataka and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Halthore works at
Locations
Neurology Specialists2020 E DESERT INN RD, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 883-8287Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Halthore listens, pays attention, cares deeply about our child, and always promptly responds to calls or questions. Warm, caring staff too! Above and beyond the norm by far!
About Dr. Srinivas Halthore, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1730119413
Education & Certifications
- University Of Karnataka
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halthore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halthore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halthore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halthore works at
Dr. Halthore has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halthore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Halthore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halthore.
