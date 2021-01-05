Dr. Srinivas Gunturu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunturu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivas Gunturu, MD
Dr. Srinivas Gunturu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital417 W 3rd Ave, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 883-0298
Phoebe Digestive Health Center2740 Ray Knight Way Ste 200, Albany, GA 31707 Directions (229) 312-0698
Presbyterian Medical Grp Gastro1100 Lead Ave Se, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 224-7000
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Sad to say, he is no longer with Presbyterian at listed address. He was the best doctor that I had the good luck to work with. He always knew everything on my chart when I walked in the door. His advice was so "on target" that I was able to reduce medications. He was so personal and so informative. I have tried to locate his new location because I would gladly request him as my current provider. If he left Albuquerque, it is a huge loss.
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1609011287
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Gunturu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gunturu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gunturu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gunturu has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gunturu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunturu. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunturu.
