Overview

Dr. Srinivas Ganji, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist (Psychiatry & Neurology) in Covington, LA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology), has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Andhra Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Ganji works at Srinivas Ganji, M.D. in Covington, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.