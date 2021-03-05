Dr. Srinivas Ganji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivas Ganji, MD
Overview
Dr. Srinivas Ganji, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist (Psychiatry & Neurology) in Covington, LA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology), has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Andhra Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Ganji works at
Locations
Ganji Srinivas MD Office209 HIGHLAND PARK PLZ, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 892-6291
Srinivas Ganji, M.D.2820 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 897-4420
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gangi has helped me keep my RLS in control for over 5 years. He's compassionate and thoroughly investigates how to treat my disorder so that I can have quality of life!
About Dr. Srinivas Ganji, MD
- Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology)
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1508885955
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hlth Scis Ctr/Henry Ford Hosp
- Uab Medical Center, Birmingham, Al
- King George Hospital, Visakhapatnam, India
- University of Health Sciences / Andhra Medical College
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganji has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganji accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ganji works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganji. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.