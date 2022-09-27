Overview

Dr. Srinivas Erragolla, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus.



Dr. Erragolla works at Dayton Pain Center, LLC in Dayton, OH with other offices in Sidney, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.