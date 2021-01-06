Dr. Srinivas Duvvuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duvvuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivas Duvvuri, MD
Dr. Srinivas Duvvuri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from U Coll West Indies, Kingston and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Mount Sinai Doctors Ccsi11 Ralph Pl Ste 109, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 981-2684Thursday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Highly intellegent, and very focused. Dr, Duvurri is also kind and caring, Highest recommendation!
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Howard U
- U Coll West Indies, Kingston
Dr. Duvvuri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duvvuri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duvvuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duvvuri has seen patients for Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duvvuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Duvvuri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duvvuri.
