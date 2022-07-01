Dr. Srinivas Dutt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivas Dutt, MD
Overview
Dr. Srinivas Dutt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Dutt works at
Locations
-
1
Eyecare Ctrs. of Fl LLC12214 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 596-9995
-
2
Hernando Endoscopy & Surgery Center12180 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 596-4999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dutt?
Outstanding care. Always on time for appointments and extremely professional.
About Dr. Srinivas Dutt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1720040454
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dutt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dutt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dutt works at
Dr. Dutt has seen patients for Drusen, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dutt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dutt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dutt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.