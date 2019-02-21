Overview

Dr. Srinivas Chitti, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Chitti works at Champaign Dental Group in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.