Dr. Srinivas Chitti, MD

Nephrology
Overview

Dr. Srinivas Chitti, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Chitti works at Champaign Dental Group in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Del Sol Diagnostic Center A Campus of
    10420 Vista Del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 592-8496
  2. 2
    Jorge Ortiz MD PA
    10501 Vista del Sol Dr Ste 210, El Paso, TX 79925 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 633-9317

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Sierra Medical Center
  • The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 21, 2019
    He was professional, and took the time to explain everything in detail. This was my first appointment and I was impressed and glad I picked him out of the list of Doctors.
    Donna M Madrid in El Paso, TX — Feb 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Srinivas Chitti, MD
    About Dr. Srinivas Chitti, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629157607
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tucson Hsps M Educ Program Inc|University Of Az College Of Med
    Medical Education
    • OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Srinivas Chitti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chitti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chitti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chitti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chitti works at Champaign Dental Group in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chitti’s profile.

    Dr. Chitti has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chitti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chitti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chitti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chitti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chitti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

