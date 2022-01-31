Dr. Srinivas Cheruvu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheruvu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivas Cheruvu, MD
Dr. Srinivas Cheruvu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They graduated from St. George's University Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Charlotte Gastro- Matthews1340 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 301, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (877) 825-6894Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Charlotte Gastro- Mint Hill8201 Healthcare Loop # 202, Charlotte, NC 28215 Directions (704) 377-4009
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
My doctor was wonderful. He came in introduced himself, ask did I have any concerns and made me feel very comfortable.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1356367957
- The Brooklyn Hospital Center/Cornell University
- University Of Medicine & Dentistry Of N.J.
- St. George's University Of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Gastroenterology
