Dr. Srinivas Boppana, MD
Overview
Dr. Srinivas Boppana, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University and is affiliated with LaFollette Medical Center, Middlesboro ARH Hospital and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Boppana works at
Locations
1
Tennova Healthcare-physicians Regional Medical Center900 E Oak Hill Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917 Directions (865) 545-7817
2
Positively Beautiful Boutique & Gifts7551 DANNAHER DR, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 859-7020
3
Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center10820 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 218-7081
4
Irene and Howard H Baker Cancer Treatment Center389 FORGE RIDGE RD, Harrogate, TN 37752 Directions (423) 869-0725
Hospital Affiliations
- LaFollette Medical Center
- Middlesboro ARH Hospital
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Srinivas Boppana, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Va Med Center
- Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University
