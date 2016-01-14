See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Srinivas Bollimpalli, MD

Pain Medicine
2 (9)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Srinivas Bollimpalli, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Bollimpalli works at Valley Anesthesiology Consultants, LTD in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valley Anesthesiology Consultants Limited
    1850 N Central Ave Ste 1600, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 262-8900
    Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix
    1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 262-8916
    Valley Pain Consultants - North Scottsdale
    5425 E Bell Rd Ste 115, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 991-3005
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Spinal Nerve Block
Trigger Point Injection
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Spinal Nerve Block
Trigger Point Injection

Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 14, 2016
    I have had back pain pretty much all my life....after ONE series of shots....I am almost 80-90 percent pain free!!!! Great staff too!
    doeadeer in Phoenix, AZ — Jan 14, 2016
    About Dr. Srinivas Bollimpalli, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205806940
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Srinivas Bollimpalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bollimpalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bollimpalli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bollimpalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bollimpalli. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bollimpalli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bollimpalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bollimpalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

