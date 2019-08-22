Overview

Dr. Srini Vasan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.



Dr. Vasan works at Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Radiation Oncology in Belpre, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.