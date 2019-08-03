Dr. Srinath Vemuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vemuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinath Vemuri, MD
Overview
Dr. Srinath Vemuri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.
Locations
Baylor Scott & White Health800 Scott and White Dr Fl 4, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 691-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of De. Vemuri's for about three years now. I really appreciate the fact that he is located in La Grange, as this is much more convenient than Austin or Bryan/College Station. This doctor has always been professional with me and has taken time to explain any questions I may have. Although he appears to be young, his education and demeanor is indicative of a more experienced and caring healthcare professional. I would recommend him to anyone looking for a really good heart doctor.
About Dr. Srinath Vemuri, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1386808723
Education & Certifications
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Vemuri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vemuri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vemuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vemuri has seen patients for Hypertension, Aortic Ectasia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vemuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vemuri speaks Telugu.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Vemuri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vemuri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vemuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vemuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.