Dr. Srinath Tamirisa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamirisa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinath Tamirisa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Srinath Tamirisa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Kasturba Med Coll-Mysore U and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Texas Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Tamirisa works at
Locations
-
1
Kidney Specialists - Downtown315 N San Saba Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78207 Directions (210) 277-1418Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
StoneOak155 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 277-1418
-
3
Pearsall105 E Hackberry St, Pearsall, TX 78061 Directions (210) 277-1418
-
4
Batlite7500 Barlite Blvd Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 922-3377
-
5
Edward J Lazaga MD1222 McCullough Ave Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (201) 223-4140
-
6
Nix414 Navarro St Ste 816, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 277-1418
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Texas Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas True Choice
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tamirisa?
Amazing doctor. Very talented professional
About Dr. Srinath Tamirisa, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1639372949
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Saint Louis University
- Kasturba Med Coll-Mysore U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamirisa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamirisa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamirisa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tamirisa works at
Dr. Tamirisa has seen patients for Anemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamirisa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamirisa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamirisa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamirisa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamirisa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.