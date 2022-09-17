Overview

Dr. Srinath Samudrala, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Samudrala works at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center in Pomona, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.