Dr. Srinath Samudrala, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Srinath Samudrala, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Samudrala works at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center in Pomona, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inland Urology Medical Group Inc.
    160 E Artesia St Ste 220, Pomona, CA 91767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 865-1020
  2. 2
    Pasadena Office
    630 S Raymond Ave Unit 330, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 793-8194

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease

Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 17, 2022
    Dr. Samudrala is my go to Doc for spinal problems, as I have Degenerative Disc Disease. 2019 he replaced two discs with fusion and have had no lumbar pain since. I am now back to see him for problems in my neck. I trust this neurosurgeon with my life. He is very compassionate, thorough, explains everything to me beforehand, describes the problem In layman's terms. And gets the job done well. I wouldn't trust my spine to any other surgeon. He does great work and I would refer him to anybody for spinal issues. His staff is wonderful, wait time is minimal, and he always tries to keep me on the upbeat and positive outlook on things. His positive outlook meant the world to me and he follows through to the very end. Easy to talk to and spends as much time with me as I need during office visits. He really listens. Love my Dr Sam!
    Donna Johmson — Sep 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Srinath Samudrala, MD
    About Dr. Srinath Samudrala, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1558302943
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Srinath Samudrala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samudrala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samudrala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samudrala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Samudrala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samudrala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samudrala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samudrala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

