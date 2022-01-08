Dr. Srinath Kadimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinath Kadimi, MD
Overview
Dr. Srinath Kadimi, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Locations
Connvest Inc75 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 333-1133
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kadimi is great. He truly cares about his patients. He is detailed in all aspects. My primary concern was migraines in which I have been seeing Dr. Kadimi for about 1 1/2 years. Most recently I had an issue that needed to be taken care of and he made the time for me on a day he usually only does telehealth. Scheduling appointments through the hot line is always a nightmare. Try to do these original intake and then the rest of appointments on my chart to request follow ups and the staff will give you a date and get back to you. Definitely not ideal, but it’s worth it for the doctor.
About Dr. Srinath Kadimi, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1730144734
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital and Medical Center
- University Hospital and Medical Center
- St Vincent Medical Center
- Guntur Med Coll, Andhra U
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
