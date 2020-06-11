Dr. Srinand Mandyam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandyam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinand Mandyam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Srinand Mandyam, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Cumming Office1200 Bald Ridge Marina Rd Ste 150, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 886-0003
Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Johns Creek3905 Johns Creek Ct Ste 200, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 962-3642Monday2:30pm - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday2:30pm - 5:00pm
Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Gainesville466 Green Street Pl, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 370-3585Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Oklahoma Pain and Wellness Center1628 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa, OK 74119 Directions (918) 935-3240
Summit Spine and Joint Centers - Lawrenceville455 Philip Blvd Ste 140 Bldg 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 962-3642
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
all around great, great person, great doctor, great place at gainesville, great front staff!
- Pain Management
- 16 years of experience
- English, Kannada, Malayalam, Spanish, Tamil and Vietnamese
- University of Utah
- University of Texas at Houston
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- Texas Tech Univ
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Mandyam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandyam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandyam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandyam speaks Kannada, Malayalam, Spanish, Tamil and Vietnamese.
304 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandyam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandyam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandyam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandyam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.