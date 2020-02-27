See All Allergists & Immunologists in Lansdowne, VA
Dr. Srinagesh Paluvoi, MD

Allergy & Immunology
5 (97)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Srinagesh Paluvoi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lansdowne, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara University Med College and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital.

Dr. Paluvoi works at Allergy & Asthma Affiliates, Inc. in Lansdowne, VA with other offices in Gainesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sobha R. Paluvoi MD PC
    19415 Deerfield Ave Ste 210, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 729-8830
    Allergy & Asthma Affiliates, Inc.
    7576 Gardner Park Dr, Gainesville, VA 20155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 729-8830

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fauquier Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Rash
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Aspirin Desensitization Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 98 ratings
    Patient Ratings (98)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 27, 2020
    I have been to more than 12 different doctors over the last 6 years (dermatologists, allergists, rhumatoligists, general..etc) and no one could diagnose what I had or give me a medicine that worked and I did a lot of blood work. I went to Dr. Paluvoi based on a recommendation of a friend. He was able to diagnose what I had in less than 10 minutes. He later confirmed it with blood work (to rule out it is nothing else) and gave me (doxepen) which really gave me my life back. I suffered for 6+ years with where my skin would feel hot if anything touches it or if there is a sudden weather change. So I could not have any pressure on my skin as in no jeans, could not sit or sleep on one side for more than 10 minutes or take hot\cold showers. So my outdoor activity was very limited depending on weather conditions. Dr Paluvoi was my life changer. I am able to do all the above, sleep well, and have already booked my beach vacation. Staff is welcoming, personable, and great bedside manners.
    Ahmed Amin — Feb 27, 2020
    About Dr. Srinagesh Paluvoi, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Telugu
    • 1699842187
    Education & Certifications

    • howard university hospital
    • Sri Venkateswara University Med College
    • sri venkateswara arts & science college
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Srinagesh Paluvoi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paluvoi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paluvoi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paluvoi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paluvoi has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paluvoi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    98 patients have reviewed Dr. Paluvoi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paluvoi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paluvoi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paluvoi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

