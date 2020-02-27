Dr. Srinagesh Paluvoi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paluvoi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinagesh Paluvoi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Srinagesh Paluvoi, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lansdowne, VA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara University Med College and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital.
Locations
Sobha R. Paluvoi MD PC19415 Deerfield Ave Ste 210, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (703) 729-8830
Allergy & Asthma Affiliates, Inc.7576 Gardner Park Dr, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (703) 729-8830
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to more than 12 different doctors over the last 6 years (dermatologists, allergists, rhumatoligists, general..etc) and no one could diagnose what I had or give me a medicine that worked and I did a lot of blood work. I went to Dr. Paluvoi based on a recommendation of a friend. He was able to diagnose what I had in less than 10 minutes. He later confirmed it with blood work (to rule out it is nothing else) and gave me (doxepen) which really gave me my life back. I suffered for 6+ years with where my skin would feel hot if anything touches it or if there is a sudden weather change. So I could not have any pressure on my skin as in no jeans, could not sit or sleep on one side for more than 10 minutes or take hot\cold showers. So my outdoor activity was very limited depending on weather conditions. Dr Paluvoi was my life changer. I am able to do all the above, sleep well, and have already booked my beach vacation. Staff is welcoming, personable, and great bedside manners.
About Dr. Srinagesh Paluvoi, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Telugu
- 1699842187
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- Sri Venkateswara University Med College
- sri venkateswara arts & science college
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paluvoi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paluvoi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Paluvoi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paluvoi has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Animal Allergies and Rash, and more.
Dr. Paluvoi speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Telugu.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Paluvoi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
