Dr. Srilaxmi Bearelly, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Srilaxmi Bearelly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Bearelly works at CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute
    635 W 165th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Diabetic Retinopathy
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
Diabetic Retinopathy
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Intravitreal Injection Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 09, 2020
    I was referred to Dr. Bearelly for treatment for proliferative diabetic retinopathy. She recommended laser treatment to stop the growth of abnormal blood vessels. Although I was nervous, I am so happy I did it. Dr. Bearelly was calm and reassuring throughout the whole process, and is very sensitive to patient concerns. She patiently answered all of my (many) questions. Now, nearly two years later, my vision is still 20/20, with no new abnormal blood vessel growth or bleeding. I would highly recommend Dr. Bearelly to anyone who has diabetic retinopathy and wants to proactively preserve their full vision.
    Molly — Jul 09, 2020
    About Dr. Srilaxmi Bearelly, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972687887
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke U Sch Med|Duke University School Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Nwstn U Med Sch|Nwstn University Med School
    Residency
    Internship
    • McGaw Med Center Nwstn University Med School|McGaw Med Ctr-Nwstn U Med Sch
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Srilaxmi Bearelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bearelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bearelly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bearelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bearelly works at CUIMC/Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bearelly’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bearelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bearelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bearelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bearelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

