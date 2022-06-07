Dr. Srilatha Kothandaraman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kothandaraman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srilatha Kothandaraman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Srilatha Kothandaraman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
Arthritis Centers of Texas2929 N Central Expy Ste 225, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (214) 823-6503
Arthritis Centers of Texas712 N Washington Ave Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 823-6503
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I sought out Dr. Kothandaraman after seeing another specialist that could not diagnose my condition. Dr. Kothandaraman was extremely thorough in her approach, from gathering details about my symptoms to running tests and finally uncovering the issue. I cannot express my gratitude and relief when Dr. Kothandaraman identified the cause; something the previous specialist was not capable of doing. After treatment, I am now back to doing all the things I use to do, including riding my Peloton and going for long walks/hikes.
About Dr. Srilatha Kothandaraman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Tamil
- 1225340417
Education & Certifications
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kothandaraman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kothandaraman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kothandaraman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kothandaraman has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Ankylosing Spondylitis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kothandaraman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kothandaraman speaks Hindi, Spanish and Tamil.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kothandaraman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kothandaraman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kothandaraman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kothandaraman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.