Overview

Dr. Srilatha Kothandaraman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Kothandaraman works at Arthritis Centers Of Texas in Richardson, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Ankylosing Spondylitis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.