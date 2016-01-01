Dr. Srilatha Ayirala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayirala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srilatha Ayirala, MD
Dr. Srilatha Ayirala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Memorial Heart/Vascular Ctr3106 Nw Arlington Ave, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 250-4278
The Rehabilitation Center3401 W Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 585-5565
Memorial Hospital and Physician Group319 E Josephine Ave, Frederick, OK 73542 Directions (580) 581-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Comanche County Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Srilatha Ayirala, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ayirala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ayirala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ayirala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ayirala works at
Dr. Ayirala has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Congenital Heart Defects and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayirala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayirala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayirala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayirala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayirala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.