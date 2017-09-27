Dr. Rebala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Srilakshmi Rebala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Srilakshmi Rebala, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Piedmont Walton Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.
Dr. Rebala works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Renal Associates1500 Oglethorpe Ave Ste 500C, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 546-7484Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Georgia Renal Associates355 Clear Creek Pkwy Ste 1008, Lavonia, GA 30553 Directions (706) 546-7484
-
3
Georgia Renal Associates2151 W Spring St Ste 200, Monroe, GA 30655 Directions (706) 546-7484
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Piedmont Walton Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rebala?
Dr Rebala was very kind, expressed genuine interest in my well being and went above and beyond to help me find the cause of my illness. I have recommended her multiple times.
About Dr. Srilakshmi Rebala, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1730173733
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Wright State University School of Medicine
- Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rebala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rebala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rebala works at
Dr. Rebala has seen patients for Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rebala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rebala speaks Telugu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rebala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rebala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rebala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rebala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.