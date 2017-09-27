See All Nephrologists in Athens, GA
Dr. Srilakshmi Rebala, MD

Nephrology
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Srilakshmi Rebala, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Piedmont Walton Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.

Dr. Rebala works at Georgia Renal Associates, PC in Athens, GA with other offices in Lavonia, GA and Monroe, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Renal Associates
    1500 Oglethorpe Ave Ste 500C, Athens, GA 30606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 546-7484
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Georgia Renal Associates
    355 Clear Creek Pkwy Ste 1008, Lavonia, GA 30553 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 546-7484
  3. 3
    Georgia Renal Associates
    2151 W Spring St Ste 200, Monroe, GA 30655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 546-7484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow
  • Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
  • Piedmont Walton Hospital
  • Saint Mary's Hospital
  • St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Dialysis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Transplant Conditions Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 27, 2017
    Dr Rebala was very kind, expressed genuine interest in my well being and went above and beyond to help me find the cause of my illness. I have recommended her multiple times.
    Toccoa, GA — Sep 27, 2017
    About Dr. Srilakshmi Rebala, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1730173733
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Residency
    • Wright State University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Kurnool Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
