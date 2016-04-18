Overview

Dr. Srikrishna Vemana, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Vemana works at Northern Virginia Gastrointstnl in Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Gastritis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.