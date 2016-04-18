Dr. Srikrishna Vemana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vemana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srikrishna Vemana, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Srikrishna Vemana, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Northern Virginia Gastrointstnl3301 Woodburn Rd Ste 107, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 876-0437
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I saw this physician because my wife sees him. I was seeing another doc but she never spent anytime with me and didn't seem to have any time for me when I was sick. Needless to say I switched to Dr. V and have been very happy with my experience. I've had a long history of stomach problems that he was able to help me with. It didn't take overnight but he is a patient and thorough doc and after a few visits we were able to figure things out. Highly recommend.
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1578771820
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Vemana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vemana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vemana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vemana works at
Dr. Vemana has seen patients for Esophagitis, Gastritis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vemana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vemana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vemana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vemana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vemana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.