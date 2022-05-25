Overview

Dr. Srikiran Pothamsetty, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Pothamsetty works at Ultima Spine and Pain in Orlando, FL with other offices in Clermont, FL and Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Barrett's Esophagus and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.