Dr. Srikietr Dhana, MD
Overview
Dr. Srikietr Dhana, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Dhana works at
Locations
Advanced Pain Mgmt. & Anesthesiology PC504 E 86th Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 738-1916
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
happy to have him as my sons doctor
About Dr. Srikietr Dhana, MD
- Pediatrics
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1750371530
Education & Certifications
- MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.