Dr. Srikietr Dhana, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
60 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Srikietr Dhana, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Dhana works at Advanced Pain Management in Merrillville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Pain Mgmt. & Anesthesiology PC
    504 E 86th Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 738-1916

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Srikietr Dhana, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 60 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750371530
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Srikietr Dhana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dhana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dhana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dhana works at Advanced Pain Management in Merrillville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Dhana’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhana.

