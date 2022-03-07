See All Hematologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Srikanth Nagalla, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Srikanth Nagalla, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Madras Medical College and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.

Dr. Nagalla works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Hospital Outpatient Rehabilitation Center
    8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 601E, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Homestead Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 07, 2022
Courteous, polite, professional.
— Mar 07, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Srikanth Nagalla, MD
About Dr. Srikanth Nagalla, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology & Oncology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902068778
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Drexel University College of Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Residency
  • University of North Dakota
Internship
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
Medical Education
  • Madras Medical College
Board Certifications
  • Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Srikanth Nagalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nagalla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nagalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nagalla works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Nagalla’s profile.

Dr. Nagalla has seen patients for Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagalla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagalla.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

