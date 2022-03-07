Dr. Srikanth Nagalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srikanth Nagalla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Srikanth Nagalla, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Madras Medical College and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Dr. Nagalla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
-
2
Baptist Hospital Outpatient Rehabilitation Center8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 601E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nagalla?
Courteous, polite, professional.
About Dr. Srikanth Nagalla, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1902068778
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- University of North Dakota
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Madras Medical College
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagalla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nagalla using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nagalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagalla works at
Dr. Nagalla has seen patients for Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagalla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagalla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.