Dr. Srikanth Damodaram, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.5 (3)
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Srikanth Damodaram, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Damodaram works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Uthealth Neurosciences - Katy
    23960 Katy Fwy Ste 450, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-7720
    Master Cardiology PA
    23920 Katy Fwy Ste 240, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 644-8880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Gait Abnormality
Tremor
Parkinson's Disease
Gait Abnormality
Tremor
Parkinson's Disease

Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 23, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. D for two years. His bedside manner is excellent. His knowledge of Neuropathy has helped me tremendously even when the news is not positive. A great choice for a talented, personal neurologist.
    About Dr. Srikanth Damodaram, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922269299
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Damodaram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Damodaram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Damodaram works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Katy, TX. View the full address on Dr. Damodaram’s profile.

    Dr. Damodaram has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Damodaram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Damodaram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damodaram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damodaram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damodaram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

