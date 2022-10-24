Overview

Dr. Srikanth Boddu, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of the State of New York and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Boddu works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Infectious Disease in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.