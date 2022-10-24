See All Spine Surgeons in Flushing, NY
Dr. Srikanth Boddu, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Srikanth Boddu, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of the State of New York and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Boddu works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Infectious Disease in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Neurosurgery
    5645 Main St, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pathological Spine Fracture
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spine Fracture Treatment
Pathological Spine Fracture
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spine Fracture Treatment

Treatment frequency



Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Arachnoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Mechanical Thrombectomy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebroplasty Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 24, 2022
    Dr. Boddu performed Kyphoplasty/Vertebroplasty with utmost skill. He was excellent and his entire staff made the process seamless and effortless.
    Mel — Oct 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Srikanth Boddu, MD
    About Dr. Srikanth Boddu, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • 5 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225393416
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University|Queens Medical Center|Weill Cornell Medical College
    • University of the State of New York
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Srikanth Boddu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boddu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boddu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boddu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boddu works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Infectious Disease in Flushing, NY. View the full address on Dr. Boddu’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Boddu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boddu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boddu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boddu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

