Overview

Dr. Srijana Pandit, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They graduated from Manipal College Of Medical Sciences , Pokhara, Nepal and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Mclaren Northern Michigan, Memorial Healthcare, Otsego Memorial Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Pandit works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT with other offices in Okemos, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.