Dr. Srijana Pandit, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They graduated from Manipal College Of Medical Sciences , Pokhara, Nepal and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Mclaren Northern Michigan, Memorial Healthcare, Otsego Memorial Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Locations
University of Connecticut Health Center263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-2160MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Pandit Rheumatology PC1669 Hamilton Rd Ste 220, Okemos, MI 48864 Directions (517) 993-6366
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Mclaren Northern Michigan
- Memorial Healthcare
- Otsego Memorial Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I enjoy my visits to Dr. Pandit’s office. She is so kind and knowledgeable. The staff is friendly and very helpful.
About Dr. Srijana Pandit, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi and Nepalese
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut Health Center School of Medicine
- Abington Memorial Hospital , Abington , Pa
- Abington Memorial Hospital , Abington ,Pa
- Manipal College Of Medical Sciences , Pokhara, Nepal
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandit has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Psoriatic Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pandit speaks Hindi and Nepalese.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.