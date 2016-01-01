Dr. Sriharsha Velury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sriharsha Velury, MD
Overview
Dr. Sriharsha Velury, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center, Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio and Southern Ohio Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2201 Lexington Ave Ste 230, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 408-2281
King's Daughters Medical Center Ohio - Pulmonologylung Center2001 Scioto Trl Ste 200, Portsmouth, OH 45662 Directions (740) 353-8100
Kings Daughters Medical Specialties Cardiology613 23rd St Ste 230, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 324-4745
Kings Daughters Portsmouth Internal Medicine1729 Kinneys Ln Ste 202, Portsmouth, OH 45662 Directions (740) 353-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio
- Southern Ohio Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sriharsha Velury, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1093821027
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Velury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velury has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Velury speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Velury. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velury.
