Dr. Sriharsha Gowtham, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Sriharsha Gowtham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, NY. 

Dr. Gowtham works at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Seward, AK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Medicine
    750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 464-5540
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    550 Harrison St Ste H, Syracuse, NY 13202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 464-5955
  3. 3
    Prvdnc Seward Medical and Care Center
    417 1 Ave, Seward, AK 99664 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 224-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upstate University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Bladder Infection
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Bladder Infection
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Sriharsha Gowtham, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043747587
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gowtham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gowtham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gowtham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gowtham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gowtham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

