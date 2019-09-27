Dr. Sridhar Srinivasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srinivasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sridhar Srinivasan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sridhar Srinivasan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Baptist Medical Center Nassau and Coffee Regional Medical Center.
Baptist MD Anderson1301 Palm Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 202-7300Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Coffee Regional Medical Center1101 Ocilla Rd, Douglas, GA 31533 Directions (912) 384-4540
Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Physicians14546 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 100, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 202-7300
Memorial Satilla Specialists LLC316 Shirley Ave, Douglas, GA 31533 Directions (912) 383-0815
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
- Coffee Regional Medical Center
He shows a genuine passion for helping cure his patients. He went over my wife’s chemotherapy protocol and explained every step clearly and in layman’s terms. I could see how excited he got talking about the process. You can tell he really knows his stuff and is in the cutting edge of the field. He told us how he and his colleagues had been involved in modifying the current protocols with better results in both efficacy and patient quality of life than the current standard. We feel like we hit the jackpot when we walked out of his office. We cannot say enough about Dr. “Sri”. Trust me you will feel the same way we did after met him: genuinely excited.
- Medical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
