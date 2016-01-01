Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sridhar Reddy, MD
Dr. Sridhar Reddy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Wyckoff Heights Medical Center374 Stockholm St, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (212) 263-5506Monday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Wyckoff Doctors1610 DEKALB AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (718) 963-7676
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
