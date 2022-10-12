Dr. Sridhar Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sridhar Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sridhar Reddy, MD is a Pulmonologist in Port Huron, MI.
Locations
Saint Clair Pulmonary and Critical Care1210 10th Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 329-2268
St Clair Pulmonary & Critical Care P C.2615 Electric Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 984-8470
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension River District Hospital
- Harbor Beach Community Hospital
- Lake Huron Medical Center
- Mclaren Port Huron
- Scheurer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sridhar Reddy, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1003816331
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
