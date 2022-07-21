Dr. Sridhar Pinnamaneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinnamaneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sridhar Pinnamaneni, MD
Dr. Sridhar Pinnamaneni, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Montefiore Med Center and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.
Locations
Pain and Spine Centers of Florida8136 Centralia Ct Ste 103, Leesburg, FL 34788 Directions (352) 343-7246
Pain and Spine Centers of Florida800 Highway 466, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 343-7246
Santa Fe Surgery Center LLC8564 E County Road 466 Ste 101, Lady Lake, FL 32162 Directions
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Doctors are very efficient and up tp data technically. After 3 visits they have resolved pain issues that confounded other doctors for decades. Very highly recommended.
About Dr. Sridhar Pinnamaneni, MD
- Montefiore Med Center
Dr. Pinnamaneni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinnamaneni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinnamaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinnamaneni has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinnamaneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pinnamaneni speaks Telugu.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinnamaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinnamaneni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinnamaneni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinnamaneni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.