Dr. Pal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sridhar Pal, MD
Overview
Dr. Sridhar Pal, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Union.
Dr. Pal works at
Locations
-
1
Carolinas Hematology-oncology Associates15830 Ballantyne Medical Pl Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 446-4000
- 2 10650 Park Rd Ste 2100, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (980) 442-0400
-
3
Levine Cancer Institute10660 Park Rd Ste 2100, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (980) 442-0410
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Union
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pal?
Dr pal treated my father. He was eternally patient, kind, invested, and proactive. Dr Pal was an advocate for my father, he guided our family through the diagnosis, the treatments, the prognosis. He and his staff evaluated and reevaluated at every opportunity. He is extremely thorough when dissecting the terminology. He went above and beyond for our family. Couldn't have asked for a better Physicain!
About Dr. Sridhar Pal, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1245253640
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pal accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pal works at
Dr. Pal has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.