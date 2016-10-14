Overview

Dr. Sridhar Pal, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Union.



Dr. Pal works at Levine Cancer Institute At Ballantyne in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.