Dr. Sridhar Neralla, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sridhar Neralla, DO is a Pulmonologist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Midwestern University
chicago College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Neralla works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond Inc6600 W Broad St Ste 300, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 320-4243
-
2
Santa Rosa Office1603 Santa Rosa Rd Rm 101, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 320-4243
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Neralla has been on top of my lung issues for a few years now. He’s very thorough with explanations and observations. I feel that he saved my life when he noticed a small spot on my lung which turned out to be cancer. I have the highest trust in Dr. Neralla.
About Dr. Sridhar Neralla, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1477565174
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital
- Midwestern University chicago College Of Osteopathic Med
- Pulmonary Disease and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neralla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neralla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neralla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neralla works at
Dr. Neralla has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more.
Dr. Neralla speaks Hindi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Neralla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neralla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neralla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neralla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.