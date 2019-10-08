Dr. Sampath-Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sridhar Sampath-Kumar, MD
Dr. Sridhar Sampath-Kumar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Great Valley Cardiology Associates746 Jefferson Ave Ste 305, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 342-1776
- 2 2489 Route 6 Ste 7, Hawley, PA 18428 Directions (570) 342-1776
Osf Medical Group - Gynecology - Alton2 Saint Anthonys Way Ste 305, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 474-6277
Saint Anthonys Health Center1 Saint Anthonys Way, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 465-2571
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I have found Dr. Kumar to be careful, considerate and caring. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Sridhar Sampath-Kumar, MD
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Sampath-Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sampath-Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sampath-Kumar has seen patients for Atrial Septal Defect, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sampath-Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sampath-Kumar speaks Hindi and Italian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sampath-Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sampath-Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sampath-Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sampath-Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.