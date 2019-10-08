Overview

Dr. Sridhar Sampath-Kumar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Sampath-Kumar works at Great Valley Cardiology Assocs in Scranton, PA with other offices in Hawley, PA and Alton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Septal Defect, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.