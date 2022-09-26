Dr. Sridhar Iyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sridhar Iyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sridhar Iyer, MD is a Pulmonologist in Denton, TX. They graduated from Jawaharlal Institute Of Postgraduate Med and is affiliated with Medical City Denton, North Texas Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Dr. Iyer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sridhar Iyer, MD802 N Bonnie Brae St Ste 104, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 565-0373
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- North Texas Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iyer?
Dr. Iyer is incredibly knowledgeable and professional. He takes the time to listen to his patients about their health concerns and is thorough in his exams. His bedside manner is great!
About Dr. Sridhar Iyer, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1043299712
Education & Certifications
- Detroit-Macomb Hospital University
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- Jawaharlal Institute Of Postgraduate Med
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iyer works at
Dr. Iyer has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Iyer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.