Overview

Dr. Sridhar Durbhakula, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Durbhakula works at OrthoBethesda in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.