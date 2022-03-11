See All Dermatologists in Rockville, MD
Dr. Sridhar Dronavalli, MD

Dermatology
5 (236)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sridhar Dronavalli, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.

Dr. Dronavalli works at DermAssociates Rockville in Rockville, MD with other offices in Silver Spring, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Scabies and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    DermAssociates Rockville
    15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 480, Rockville, MD 20850 (301) 681-7397
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    DermAssociates Silver Spring
    10313 Georgia Ave Ste 309, Silver Spring, MD 20902 (301) 681-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impetigo
Scabies
Dermatitis
Impetigo
Scabies
Dermatitis

Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 236 ratings
    Patient Ratings (236)
    5 Star
    (225)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 11, 2022
    I am a patient and cannot make an appointment without providing my drivers licence and insurance for eregistration. This is very bad news for patients electronic personal information. All my records are already on Derm Assoc. database. Why should i have provide this information when you already have it. Worst of all there is no indication or pointer on the website indicating the process to make an appointment had changed and you have to regrgister to make and appointment. I could see patients looking for new doctors.
    — Mar 11, 2022
    About Dr. Sridhar Dronavalli, MD

    Dermatology
    English
    1538326772
    Education & Certifications

    Internal Medicine, Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, D.C.
    Georgetown University Hospital
    University of Michigan Medical School
    Stanford University
    Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sridhar Dronavalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Dronavalli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dronavalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Dronavalli has seen patients for Impetigo, Scabies and Dermatitis, and more.

    236 patients have reviewed Dr. Dronavalli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dronavalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dronavalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

