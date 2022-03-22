See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Brockton, MA
Dr. Sridhar Dasari, MD

Pulmonology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sridhar Dasari, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Med Coll and is affiliated with Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.

Dr. Dasari works at Signature Medical Group - Outpatient Specialty Services Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Signature Medical Group - Outpatient Specialty Services Pulmonary (Lungs & Breathing)
    25 Libby St, Brockton, MA 02302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 941-7211
  2. 2
    Signature Medical Group - Brockton - 110 Liberty St. Pulmonary (Lungs & Breathing)
    110 Liberty St, Brockton, MA 02301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 941-7211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 22, 2022
    I have seen Dr Dasari for many years to treat my sleep apnea and lung disorder. He is so nice and I feel very comfortable with him. He also knows his stuff- as a physician I can tell you this is a rare combination. He is the only specialist of this type I send my patients to.
    BENJAMIN D LIGHTFOOT — Mar 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Sridhar Dasari, MD
    About Dr. Sridhar Dasari, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912991068
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Elizabeths Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Elizabeth's Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Kasturba Med Coll
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sridhar Dasari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dasari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dasari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dasari works at Signature Medical Group - Outpatient Specialty Services Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Brockton, MA. View the full address on Dr. Dasari’s profile.

    Dr. Dasari has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dasari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dasari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dasari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

