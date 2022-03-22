Dr. Sridhar Dasari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sridhar Dasari, MD
Overview
Dr. Sridhar Dasari, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Med Coll and is affiliated with Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.
Dr. Dasari works at
Locations
-
1
Signature Medical Group - Outpatient Specialty Services Pulmonary (Lungs & Breathing)25 Libby St, Brockton, MA 02302 Directions (508) 941-7211
-
2
Signature Medical Group - Brockton - 110 Liberty St. Pulmonary (Lungs & Breathing)110 Liberty St, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 941-7211
Hospital Affiliations
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dasari?
I have seen Dr Dasari for many years to treat my sleep apnea and lung disorder. He is so nice and I feel very comfortable with him. He also knows his stuff- as a physician I can tell you this is a rare combination. He is the only specialist of this type I send my patients to.
About Dr. Sridhar Dasari, MD
- Pulmonology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1912991068
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- St Elizabeth's Med Center
- Kasturba Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dasari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dasari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dasari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dasari works at
Dr. Dasari has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dasari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dasari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dasari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.