Dr. Sridhar Bhaskara, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sridhar Bhaskara, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They completed their residency with McGaw Med Center Of Nw University

Dr. Bhaskara works at Deaconess Clinic in Newburgh, IN with other offices in Evansville, IN and Fairfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Deaconess Comprehensive Pain Center - Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    4099 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 842-2737
    Deaconess Clinic
    4600 W Lloyd Expy, Evansville, IN 47712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 450-7246
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    213 NW 10th St Ste C, Fairfield, IL 62837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 842-2082

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Deaconess Gibson Hospital
  • Deaconess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection
Cervical Medial Branch Block
Arthritis
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection
Cervical Medial Branch Block

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Opiate Pump Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Sridhar Bhaskara, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003892035
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • McGaw Med Center Of Nw University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mercy Catholic Med Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sridhar Bhaskara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhaskara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhaskara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhaskara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhaskara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhaskara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhaskara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhaskara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

