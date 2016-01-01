Dr. Sridhar Bhaskara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhaskara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sridhar Bhaskara, MD
Overview
Dr. Sridhar Bhaskara, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They completed their residency with McGaw Med Center Of Nw University
Dr. Bhaskara works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Deaconess Comprehensive Pain Center - Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation4099 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 842-2737
-
2
Deaconess Clinic4600 W Lloyd Expy, Evansville, IN 47712 Directions (812) 450-7246Tuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
- 3 213 NW 10th St Ste C, Fairfield, IL 62837 Directions (618) 842-2082
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Gibson Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhaskara?
About Dr. Sridhar Bhaskara, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1003892035
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Med Center Of Nw University
- Mercy Catholic Med Center
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhaskara has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhaskara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhaskara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhaskara works at
Dr. Bhaskara speaks Hindi and Telugu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhaskara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhaskara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhaskara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhaskara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.