Dr. Sridhar Beeram, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Sridhar Beeram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sridhar Beeram, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Beeram works at
Locations
San Antonio Medical Center5206 Research Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 595-5300Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beeram?
Dr. Beeram is very knowledgeable and compassionate, always willing to discuss all patient care and any concerns. I am very blessed to have him as my physician.
About Dr. Sridhar Beeram, MD
- Hematology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1275626970
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beeram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beeram accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beeram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beeram has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beeram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Beeram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beeram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beeram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beeram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.