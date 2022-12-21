Overview

Dr. Sridhar Beeram, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Beeram works at Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.